Savant Capital LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 571,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 13,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 259,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.65. 63,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,852,872. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.