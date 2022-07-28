Savant Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,223 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $21,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,185 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

