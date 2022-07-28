Savant Capital LLC Buys 77,164 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,164 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $29,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

