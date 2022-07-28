Savant Capital LLC Buys 230,004 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,004 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $103,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

