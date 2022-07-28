Savant Capital LLC Acquires 2,539 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,847 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $192.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,936 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.