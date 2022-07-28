Sarcophagus Achieves Market Cap of $3.85 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $5,215.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded up 12% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.91 or 0.00856531 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017263 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001708 BTC.
About Sarcophagus
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
