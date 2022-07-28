Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System updated its FY22 guidance to $14.30-14.80 EPS.

Ryder System Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of R opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

