Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 660,981 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,981 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Corteva worth $130,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Corteva by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Corteva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

