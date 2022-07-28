Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 790,739 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,507,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,739 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Enbridge worth $207,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 54,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,177. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

