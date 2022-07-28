Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $269.11 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 835,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,949 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $269,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $291.86. 24,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,741. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.06 and its 200 day moving average is $305.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

