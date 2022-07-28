Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 121,204 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 121,204 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $147,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $94.67. 26,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

