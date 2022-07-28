Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,039 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $134,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,349. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

