RTC Group (LON:RTC) Trading Up 2.3%

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.05 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27). Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 30,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.26).

RTC Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.49. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 million and a PE ratio of 6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.48.

RTC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.