Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $150.00. Benchmark currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $60.72 and last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 364977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.92.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.40.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.25.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

