Robert E. Dean Sells 4,826 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,740. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in National Bank by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in National Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on National Bank to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Monday.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

