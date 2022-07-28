RichQUACK.com Price Up 12% Over Last Week (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $36.64 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.00850223 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017513 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001701 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com
Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.