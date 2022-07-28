Research Analysts Set Expectations for Unilever PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Unilever in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Unilever’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

UL has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL opened at $48.44 on Thursday. Unilever has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $58.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

