Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RSGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.45.

RS stock opened at $186.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.14. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 26.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.50.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

