Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Regions Financial worth $111,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE RF opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

