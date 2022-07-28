Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.90

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.90 and traded as low as $15.43. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 350,216 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($92.77) to GBX 7,375 ($88.86) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.20) to GBX 8,700 ($104.82) in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,300 ($112.05) to GBX 8,600 ($103.61) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,793.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

