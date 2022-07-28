Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 247,465 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 247,465 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 25.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TELUS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in TELUS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.65. 20,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. TELUS’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

