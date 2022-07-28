Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 18,340 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 3.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.29% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $100,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 127,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.57. 88,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

