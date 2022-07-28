Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases 59,169 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.2 %

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.17. 8,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $84.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

