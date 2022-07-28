Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $21.81 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 413,804 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average is $126.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $175.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

