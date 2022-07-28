Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 10,950 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $55,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 537,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,089,000 after purchasing an additional 54,096 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,093. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

