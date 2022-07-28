Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 196,484 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 196,484 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 2.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $64,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,879,000 after buying an additional 703,889 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 166,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after buying an additional 114,779 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

CP traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 138,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,083. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

