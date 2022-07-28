Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.92.

RTX stock opened at $90.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

