QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.87 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.92. The company had a trading volume of 797,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $164.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.06. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 7,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 74.0% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 10,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

