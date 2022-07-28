QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading Up 36.9% Over Last 7 Days

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $84,468.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,113.38 or 1.00013290 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005494 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003837 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00126434 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029813 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile
EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.
