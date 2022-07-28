Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MEDP. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $161.88 on Thursday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.6% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

