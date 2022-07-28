Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

NYSE:WMT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.74. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

