Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SBI in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for SBI’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBI’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.
SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SBI had a net margin of 47.99% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.
SBI Price Performance
SBI Company Profile
SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBI (SBHGF)
