PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 978,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $111,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $117.34 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $146.43. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.45.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,906 shares of company stock valued at $36,297,771. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho cut their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

