PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 365.7% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

PBCRY opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

