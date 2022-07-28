PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 365.7% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance
PBCRY opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $15.99.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRY)
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy AbbVie Ahead Of Earnings?
- Waste Management’s Earnings Beat Expectation, Stock Gains
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.