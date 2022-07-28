Project TXA (TXA) Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.96 million and $106,926.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00855032 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001716 BTC.
Project TXA Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Buying and Selling Project TXA
