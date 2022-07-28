PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRG. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

PROG Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.76. 58,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.05. PROG has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22.

Institutional Trading of PROG

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in PROG by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the first quarter worth $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PROG in the first quarter worth $601,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 395.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 659,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PROG by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 48,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

