Primecoin Price Hits $0.0360 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $207.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,595,759 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

