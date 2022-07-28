Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.73. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.