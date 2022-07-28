Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 606.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLMI stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Institutional Trading of Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

