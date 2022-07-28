Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Stock Price Down 32.4%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 32.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Playtech Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77.

About Playtech

(Get Rating)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.