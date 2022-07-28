Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,043,000 after acquiring an additional 159,020 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

