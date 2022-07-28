Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $22.06 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $183.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

