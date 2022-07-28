Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.70

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.70 and traded as low as C$1.67. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 1,047,022 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNE has been the topic of several research reports. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$597.54 million and a PE ratio of 6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$59.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.0395429 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,069,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,047,382.70. In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,784,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,172,320. Also, Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 20,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,069,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,047,382.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 110,900 shares of company stock valued at $185,629 and sold 458,000 shares valued at $889,495.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

