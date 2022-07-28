PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.65.

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

