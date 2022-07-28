Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) One Day Volume Tops $73,627.00

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $73,627.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for $1,746.28 or 0.07563506 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Perth Mint Gold Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,085.71 or 0.99988865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00126679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,188 coins. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perth Mint Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perth Mint Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perth Mint Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.