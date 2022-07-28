PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.63-$6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.00.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $173.16. The company had a trading volume of 51,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,158. The firm has a market cap of $238.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

