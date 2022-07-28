Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.90

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and traded as high as $53.15. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 4,751 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.05 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.