Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Issues Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:PAG traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.20. The stock had a trading volume of 29,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

