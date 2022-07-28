PEAKDEFI Price Down 13.6% This Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $17.68 million and $141,728.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,085.71 or 0.99988865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00126679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

