Paybswap Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $87,997.49 and approximately $25.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001546 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00033032 BTC.
Paybswap Coin Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.
Paybswap Coin Trading
